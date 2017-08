July 19 (Reuters) - Emirates Islamic Bank:

* Q2 net profit 165.7 million dirhams versus 92.1 million dirhams year ago

* Q2 total income 706.2 million dirhams versus 739.8 million dirhams year ago

* At June 2017, customer deposits stand at 41.8 billion dirhams, up 1.6 percent from end 2016