BRIEF-Emirates NBD Q4 Profit Rises

* Q4 NET PROFIT 2.18 BILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 1.86 BILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* Q4 TOTAL INCOME 4.04 BILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 3.46 BILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* BOARD RECOMMENDS FY 2017 DIVIDEND OF 40 PERCENT

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 8.35 BILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 7.24 BILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL INCOME 15.46 BILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 14.75 BILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* AS AT END-DEC 2017, CUSTOMER LOANS STAND AT 304.1 BILLION DIRHAMS, UP 5 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* AS AT END-DEC 2017, CUSTOMER DEPOSITS STAND AT 326.5 BILLION DIRHAMS, UP 5 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* AS AT END-DEC 2017, TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT 19.5 PERCENT, CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO AT 21.9 PERCENT WITH RETAINED EARNINGS

* EXPECTS UAE'S GROWTH RATE TO ACCELERATE TO 3.4 PERCENT IN 2018 FROM AN ESTIMATED 2.0 PERCENT LAST YEAR