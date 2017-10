Oct 25 (Reuters) - EMMI -:

* EMMI INCREASES ITS STAKE IN MEXICAN COMPANY MEXIDELI

* ‍IS INCREASING ITS STAKE IN MEXIDELI 2000 HOLDING SA DE CV FROM 50 % TO 51 %​

* ‍PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE PURCHASE PRICE OR ANY OTHER DETAILS OF CONTRACT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)