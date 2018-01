Jan 5 (Reuters) - Emmi:

* SALE MINORITY STAKE IN SIGGI‘S

* WILL PROFIT SIGNIFICANTLY FROM THIS TRANSACTION IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2018

* PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE TERMS OF DEAL

* EXPECTS POSITIVE EFFECT OF TRANSACTION ON ITS NET PROFIT OF FY2018 IN RANGE OF A MID TWO-DIGIT MILLION CHF AMOUNT