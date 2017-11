Nov 20 (Reuters) - EMOVA GROUP SA:

* FY BUSINESS VOLUMES EUR 115.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 105.0 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* EXPECTS FY CURRENT OPERATING INCOME UP COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR AND POSITIVE NET RESULT ‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2zVZP0j Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)