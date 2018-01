Jan 23 (Reuters) - Emperor Watch & Jewellery Ltd:

* EXPECTS TO RECORD A NET PROFIT FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍AN UPSWING IN SALES REVENUE AND AN IMPROVED MARGIN PERFORMANCE AMID STRONG MARKET MOMENTUM​

* ESTIMATED THAT NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD BETWEEN 1 JULY 2017 AND 31 DECEMBER 2017 WILL RECORD MORE THAN TWO TIMES OF H1 RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: