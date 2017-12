Dec 29 (Reuters) - E-Muzyka Sa:

* EMPIK SA ACQUIRES 6 MILLION OF THE COMPANY‘S SHARES REPRESENTING 80.25 PERCENT STAKE AT 2.13 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* BOOKZZ HOLDINGS LIMITED (BOOKZZ) BASED IN CYPRUS DISPOSES OF ITS 80.25 PERCENT STAKE IN CO

* EMPIK IS A UNIT OF BOOKZZ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)