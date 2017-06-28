FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Empire Co reports Q4 earnings per share C$0.11
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 28, 2017 / 10:18 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Empire Co reports Q4 earnings per share C$0.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Empire Company Ltd

* Empire Company reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.18

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.11

* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly Sobeys' same-store sales excluding fuel decreased 1.6 percent

* Empire Company Ltd - Planned fiscal 2018 capital expenditures set at $350 million

* Qtrly sales $5,798.9 million versus. $6,283.2 million

* Empire Company Ltd - Board announced an increase in Empire's annual dividend per share, paid quarterly, from $0.41 per share to $0.42 per share

* Q4 revenue view C$5.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Empire Company Ltd - Announced an increase in co's annual dividend per share, paid quarterly, from $0.41 per share to $0.42 per share

* Empire Company - Expects to incur approximately $200 million in one-time costs in first half of fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.