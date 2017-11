Nov 15 (Reuters) - Empire Industries Ltd:

* Empire Industries reports third quarter 2017 performance and conference call information

* Empire Industries Ltd - ‍contract backlog was $235 million cad as of september 30, 2017​

* Empire Industries Ltd - qtrly basic earnings per share from continuing operations $0.013‍​

* Empire Industries Ltd qtrly ‍revenue $41.5 million versus $32.3 million