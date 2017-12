BRIEF-Empiric Student Announces Board Changes

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Empiric Student Property Plc:

* EMPIRIC STUDENT PROPERTY PLC - ANNOUNCES PAUL HADAWAY, CO‘S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, HAS RECEIVED NOTICE TO TERMINATE HIS EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY

* EMPIRIC STUDENT PROPERTY PLC - HADAWAY HAS CEASED TO BE A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* EMPIRIC STUDENT PROPERTY PLC - TIM ATTLEE, CO-FOUNDER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, HAS AGREED TO ASSUME ADDITIONAL ROLE OF ACTING CHIEF EXECUTIVE