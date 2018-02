Feb 21 (Reuters) - Employers Holdings Inc:

* EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.06

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.94

* ‍BOARD DECLARED AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE AND AUTHORIZED A NEW $50.0 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM​

* QTRLY ‍NET EARNED PREMIUMS OF $181.6 MILLION INCREASED $9.6 MILLION​