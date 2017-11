BRIEF-En+ Group sets offer price of listing at $14 per GDR‍​

Nov 3 (Reuters) - EN+ GROUP PLC

* ‍OFFER PRICE HAS BEEN SET AT USD 14 PER GDR ( “OFFER PRICE”), WITH EACH GDR REPRESENTING ONE ORDINARY SHARE IN COMPANY.​

* ‍TOTAL SIZE OF OFFERING AMOUNTS TO 107,142,858 GDRS, REPRESENTING USD 1.5 BILLION AT OFFER PRICE,​

* ‍OF WHICH USD 1.0 BILLION (71,428,572 GDRS) IS PRIMARY PROCEEDS AND USD 0.5 BILLION (35,714,286 GDRS) IS A SECONDARY COMPONENT, EXCLUDING OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION.​

* ‍OFFERING INCLUDES A USD 0.5 BILLION CORNERSTONE INVESTMENT FROM ANAN GROUP (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD.​

* ‍ANAN GROUP IS AN IMPORTANT STRATEGIC PARTNER OF CEFC CHINA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED.​

* ‍OFFERING WILL ALLOW GROUP TO RAISE FUNDS TO REPAY A PORTION OF DEBT INCURRED BY COMPANY.​

* ‍OFFER PRICE IMPLIES A POST-MONEY MARKET CAPITALISATION OF USD 8.0 BILLION AT COMMENCEMENT OF TRADING.​

* ‍EXPECTED TO COMMENCE AT 8:00 AM (GMT) ON 3 NOVEMBER 2017 UNDER SYMBOL “ENPL”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ben Martin)