BRIEF-Enable Midstream Q3 diluted earnings per common unit $0.24
November 1, 2017 / 10:47 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Enable Midstream Q3 diluted earnings per common unit $0.24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Enable Midstream Partners Lp

* Enable Midstream announces third quarter 2017 financial results, quarterly distributions and 2018 outlook

* Q3 revenue $705 million versus $620 million

* Enable Midstream Partners Lp - qtrly diluted earnings per common unit $0.24‍​

* Enable Midstream Partners Lp - sees 2018 ‍net income attributable to common units $355 million to $435 million​

* Enable Midstream Partners Lp - ‍natural gas processed volumes were 1.90 TBTU/d for Q3 , an increase of 7 percent compared to 1.78 TBTU/d for Q3 2016​

* Enable midstream partners - ‍crude oil gathered volumes were 28.87 MBBL/d for Q3 2017, an increase of 21 percent compared to 23.78 MBBL/d for Q3 2016​

* Q3 revenue view $725.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Enable Midstream Partners Lp - sees ‍2018 total expansion capital $450 million - $600​ million

* Enable Midstream Partners - ‍natural gas gathered volumes were 3.52 trillion BTU per day for Q3 2017, an increase of 11 percent​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
