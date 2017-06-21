FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Enablence Technologies provides update on financings
June 21, 2017 / 12:47 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Enablence Technologies provides update on financings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Enablence Technologies Inc:

* Enablence Technologies provides an update on financings

* Enablence Technologies - intends to complete placement financing of up to $6 million principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures on or about june 30

* Enablence Technologies Inc - debentures will bear interest at a rate of 10 pct per annum, payable quarterly commencing on september 30, 2017

* Enablence Technologies Inc - debentures will mature 36 months after issuance

* Enablence Technologies Inc - debentures will be convertible, at option of their holder, into shares at a price of $0.08 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

