BRIEF-Enanta announces that AbbVie receives CHMP positive opinion for MAVIRET

June 23 (Reuters) - Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Enanta announces that abbvie receives chmp positive opinion for maviret™ (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir) for the treatment of chronic hepatitis c in all major genotypes (gt1-6)
* Says final european commission decision expected q3 2017