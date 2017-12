Dec 4 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc:

* ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES $400 MILLION PREFERRED SHARE OFFERING

* ENBRIDGE INC - ‍PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING ARE EXPECTED TO BE USED TO PARTIALLY FUND CAPITAL PROJECTS, TO REDUCE EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS​

* ENBRIDGE- TO SELL $400 MILLION CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE MINIMUM RATE RESET PREFERENCE SHARES, SERIES 19 AT $25.00 /SHARE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO PUBLIC​