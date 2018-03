Feb 28 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc:

* ENBRIDGE INC - ‍ANNOUNCES OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE DEBT SECURITIES​

* ENBRIDGE - ‍TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE 6.75% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2032 AND 7.50% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2038 ISSUED BY SPECTRA CAPITAL