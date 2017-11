Nov 29 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc:

* ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF C$1.5 BILLION OF COMMON SHARES BY PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* ENBRIDGE INC - ‍PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED TO PAY DOWN SHORT TERM INDEBTEDNESS PENDING INVESTMENT IN CAPITAL PROJECTS​

* ENBRIDGE INC - TO ISSUE 33.5 MILLION SHARES FROM TREASURY AT A PRICE OF C$44.84 PER SHARE