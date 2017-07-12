BRIEF-Enbridge announces pricing of tender offer by Spectra Energy Capital LLC

July 12 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc:

* Enbridge announces pricing of tender offer by Spectra Energy Capital, LLC

* Announced consideration to be paid in previously announced cash tender offer by unit to buy up to $760.9 million for a series of notes

* Maximum tender offer will expire at 12:00 a.m., midnight, New York City time on July 25, 2017

* Spectra Capital plans to fund maximum tender offer with part of proceeds from issuance of co's 2.90% senior notes due 2022, 3.70% notes due 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: