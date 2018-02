Feb 16 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc CEO Al Monaco, speaking on a quarterly conference call:

* ENBRIDGE INC CEO SAYS NOTHING TO INDICATE ADDITIONAL ASSET SALES REQUIRED OVER 2018 TARGET, BUT KEEPING OPTIONS OPEN

* ENBRIDGE SEEING STRONG INTEREST FROM POTENTIAL BUYERS OF RENEWABLE, MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT ARE FOR SALE - CEO

* ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HE SEES ‘UNPREDICTABILITY’ ABOUT CANADA PROJECT REGULATORY CHANGES UNTIL LEGISLATION SEEN Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)