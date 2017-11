Nov 29 (Reuters) - Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc :

* ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES $500 MILLION COMMON SHARE OFFERING

* ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC - OFFERING OF ABOUT $18 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT A PRICE OF $27.80 PER COMMON SHARE

* ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND - ‍INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF COMMON SHARES TO SUBSCRIBE FOR ADDITIONAL ORDINARY UNITS OF FUND AT OFFERING PRICE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: