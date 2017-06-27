FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Enbridge says Spectra Energy Capital Llc offers to purchase debt securities
#Bonds News
June 27, 2017 / 12:37 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Enbridge says Spectra Energy Capital Llc offers to purchase debt securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc

* Enbridge announces offer by Spectra Energy Capital, Llc to purchase debt securities

* Enbridge Inc - tender offers consist of offers to purchase any and all of 8.00% senior unsecured notes due 2019

* Enbridge Inc - tender offers consist of offers to purchase up to $600 million of 7.50% senior unsecured notes due 2038, 6.75% unsecured notes due 2032

* Enbridge Inc - ‍any and all tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m. New York City Time on July 6, 2017​

* Enbridge Inc - ‍maximum tender offer will expire at 12:00 a.m., midnight, New York City Time on July 25, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

