BRIEF-Encana delivers new Montney plant ahead of schedule
September 27, 2017 / 10:58 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Encana delivers new Montney plant ahead of schedule

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Encana Corp

* Encana delivers new Montney plant ahead of schedule; company continues to outperform five-year plan

* Encana Corp - ‍Company’s liquids and gas volumes in play expected to grow throughout 2018​

* Encana Corp - ‍Remains on track to deliver its 2017 corporate guidance despite Hurricane Harvey and gas constraints this summer in Western Canada​

* Encana Corp - ‍impacts from Hurricane Harvey in Eagle Ford and Permian were limited to about 3,500 BOE/d in q3​

* Encana Corp - “‍Firmly on track with our 2017 guidance and well positioned for 2018​”

* Encana - ‍In Western Canada, sees TCPL system maintenance, extended third party gas plant turnaround to have a Q3 production impact of about 55 MMcf/d

* Encana Corp - ‍Now expects production growth from core assets to be towards top end of 25%-30% guidance range from Q4 2016 to Q4 2017​

* Encana - Expects production growth from its core assets to be towards top end of its 25 to 30 percent guidance range from Q4 of 2016 to Q4 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

