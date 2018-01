BRIEF-Encana ‍Expects 2018 Capital Program Will Be Similar To 2017​

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Encana Corp:

* ENCANA DELIVERS STRONG FINISH TO 2017; INNOVATION, EXECUTION AND EFFICIENCY SET THE STAGE FOR SELF-FUNDED GROWTH IN 2018

* ENCANA CORP - ‍EXPECTS ITS 2018 CAPITAL PROGRAM WILL BE SIMILAR TO 2017​

* ENCANA CORP - ‍CORE ASSETS DELIVERED PRODUCTION GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 31 PERCENT FROM Q4 OF 2016 TO Q4 OF 2017​

* ENCANA CORP SAYS “‍FIRMLY” ON TRACK TO MEET OR EXCEED TARGETS IN FIVE-YEAR PLAN SHARED AT ITS INVESTOR DAY IN OCTOBER 2017​

* ENCANA CORP - ANTICIPATES BETWEEN 25 TO 35 PERCENT PRODUCTION GROWTH FROM ITS CORE ASSETS FROM Q4 OF 2017 TO Q4 OF 2018

* ENCANA SAYS “‍PLANS TO INVEST VIRTUALLY ALL ITS ANTICIPATED 2018 CAPITAL IN ITS CORE ASSETS, WITH AROUND 70 PERCENT DIRECTED TO PERMIAN AND MONTNEY​ ”

* ENCANA CORP - IN 2018, ENCANA EXPECTS TO GROW ITS LIQUIDS PRODUCTION