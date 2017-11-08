BRIEF-Encana reports Q3 EPS $0.30

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Encana Corp

* Encana reports third quarter results; company firmly on track to meet or beat 2017 deliverables in a transformational year

* Q3 earnings per share $0.30

* ‍Q3 total production of 284,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d)​

* Says ‍Q3 core asset production of 248,000 boe/d; in October, this increased by 22 percent to over 302,000 boe/d​

* ‍In 2018, encana expects its total capital and cash flow to be in “balance”​

* Says ‍Encana expects its core assets will deliver around 30 percent production growth from Q4 of 2016 to Q4 of 2017​

* ‍For 2018, company has hedged approximately 88,000 bbls/d of expected oil​

‍For 2018, company has hedged approximately 88,000 bbls/d of expected oil​