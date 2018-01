BRIEF-Encompass Health ‍​preliminary Guidance Range For 2018 Net Operating Revenues Of $4.15 Mln - $4.250 Mln

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Encompass Health Corp:

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH - ‍​PRELIMINARY GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $4,150 MILLION - $4,250 MILLION

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH - ​PREITERATES NET OPERATING REVENUE, ADJUSTED EBITDA, ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGES FOR 2017

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH - CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE IN THE UPPER HALF OF GUIDANCE RANGES FOR 2017

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH - PRELIMINARY GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ENCOMPASS HEALTH OF $3.25 TO $3.40