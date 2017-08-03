BRIEF-Encore Capital Group Q2 earnings per share $0.77

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Encore Capital Group Inc

* Encore Capital Group announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $291 million versus I/B/E/S view $274.4 million

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.77

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Encore Capital Group Inc qtrly‍ estimated remaining collections grew $719 million compared to same period of prior year, to $6.26 billion​

* Encore Capital Group Inc qtrly ‍ gross collections grew 3% to $446 million, compared to $434 million in same period of prior year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: