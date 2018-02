BRIEF-Encore Energy Signs Agreement To Acquire Uranium Properties

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Encore Energy Corp:

* ENCORE ENERGY SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE URANIUM PROPERTIES

* ENCORE ENERGY CORP - ‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH METAMIN ENTERPRISES INC TO ACQUIRE METAMIN‘S WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY, METAMIN US INC​

* ENCORE ENERGY CORP - ‍PLANS TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION BY WAY OF PURCHASE OF SHARES OF METAMIN‘S UNIT, METAMIN US INC., THAT HOLDS PROPERTIES AND ASSETS​

* ENCORE ENERGY CORP - ‍COMPANY ALSO HAS OPTION OF PURCHASING PROPERTIES AND ASSETS DIRECTLY​

* ENCORE ENERGY CORP - ‍PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO WILL PAY METAMIN $55,000 IN CASH AND ISSUE 3 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT A DEEMED PRICE OF $0.05 PER SHARE​