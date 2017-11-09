FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Endeavour Mining qtrly adj. net loss per share from cont ops $0.10
November 9, 2017 / 1:16 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Endeavour Mining qtrly adj. net loss per share from cont ops $0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Endeavour Mining Corp:

* Endeavour reports q3-2017 results; fy-2017 guidance increased with Houndé

* Endeavour mining corp - ‍Q3 total production remained fairly flat over q2 at 148koz with AISC also flat at $906/oz​

* Endeavour Mining Corp - ‍on track to meet initial FY-2017 guidance​

* Qtrly adjusted net loss per share from continuing operations $0.10 ‍​

* Endeavour mining corp - ‍“well positioned” to meet 2019 objective of achieving an annual production of more than 800,000 oz with AISC of below $800/oz​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

