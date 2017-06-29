FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Endeavour Mining to acquire Avnel to further strengthen its high-quality project pipeline
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 29, 2017 / 12:25 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Endeavour Mining to acquire Avnel to further strengthen its high-quality project pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Avnel Gold Mining Ltd

* Endeavour Mining to acquire Avnel to further strengthen its high-quality project pipeline

* Avnel Gold Mining Ltd - Transaction values Avnel at $122 million

* Avnel Gold Mining Ltd - Transaction will be value accretive on a net asset value basis to Endeavour shareholders

* Avnel Gold Mining Ltd - Boards of directors of both Endeavour and Avnel have unanimously approved transaction

* Avnel Gold Mining Ltd - ‍Endeavour also intends to launch a new exploration program to capture additional potential​

* Avnel Gold Mining Ltd says Avnel shareholders will receive 0.0187 of an Endeavour share for each Avnel share held Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.