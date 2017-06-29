FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Endeavour Mining to buy Avnel for $122 mln
June 29, 2017 / 2:14 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Endeavour Mining to buy Avnel for $122 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Endeavour Mining Corp :

* Endeavour Mining to acquire Avnel to further strengthen its high-quality project pipeline

* Transaction values avnel at US$ 122m (C$ 159m)

* Boards of directors of both Endeavour and Avnel have unanimously approved transaction

* Avnel shareholders will receive 0.0187 of an Endeavour share for each Avnel share held

* Number of Endeavour shares to be issued under scheme will be approximately 7 million

* Co to have about 103.6 million ordinary shares in issue, with former avnel shareholders holding about 6.8% of co's pro forma share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

