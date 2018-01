BRIEF-Endo Comments On U.S. Attorney's Office Grand Jury Subpoena Relating To Products Containing Oxymorphone

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc:

* ENDO COMMENTS ON UNITED STATES ATTORNEY‘S OFFICE GRAND JURY SUBPOENA RELATING TO PRODUCTS CONTAINING OXYMORPHONE

* ENDO INTERNATIONAL - UNIT ENDO PHARMACEUTICALS RECEIVED GRAND JURY SUBPOENA FROM UNITED STATES ATTORNEY‘S OFFICE FOR SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF FLORIDA

* ENDO - ‍SUBPOENA REQUESTS DISTRIBUTION,THIRD PARTY AGREEMENTS,DOCUMENTS ON INTERACTIONS WITH GOVERNMENT. AGENCIES RELATED TO PRODUCTS CONTAINING OXYMORPHONE​