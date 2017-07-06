FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Endo decides to voluntarily remove OPANA ER from market
#Regulatory News - Americas
July 6, 2017 / 4:27 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Endo decides to voluntarily remove OPANA ER from market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc :

* Endo provides update on OPANA® ER

* Endo International-After consideration, consultation with U.S. FDA following withdrawal request, company has decided to voluntarily remove OPANA ER from market

* Endo International Plc - Expects to incur a pre-tax impairment charge of approximately $20 million in Q2 of 2017

* Endo International Plc - ‍endo plans to work with FDA to coordinate orderly removal of OPANA ER​

* Endo International Plc - Continues to believe in safety, efficacy, and favorable benefit-risk profile of OPANA ER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

