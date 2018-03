March 1 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc:

* ENDO OBTAINS PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION AGAINST QUVA PHARMA, INC. PREVENTING MARKETING AND RELEASE OF VASOPRESSIN PRODUCT

* ‍PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION ISSUED TODAY IS EFFECTIVE THROUGH CONCLUSION OF A TRIAL, WHICH HAS NOT YET BEEN SCHEDULED​