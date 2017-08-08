FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Endo says continues to expect total generics segment to decline in the high single to low double digits pct range in 2017
August 8, 2017 / 3:30 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Endo says continues to expect total generics segment to decline in the high single to low double digits pct range in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc

* Endo CEO says continues to expect total generics segment to decline in the high single to low double digits percentage range in 2017 - Conf Call

* Endo CEO says now project full year sterile injectables revenues growth in the low to mid-20 percent range - Conf Call

* Endo says expect overall branded revenue to decline in the mid to high teens percent range y-o-y based on continued generic competition and the withdrawal of Opana ER

* Endo says expect 2017 international revenues to decline in the low 20s percentage range - Conf Call Further company coverage:

