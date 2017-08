June 8 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc:

* Endo response to june 8, 2017 FDA meeting related to opana® er

* Endo international plc- "endo is reviewing request and is evaluating full range of potential options as we determine appropriate path forward"

* Endo - fda's request to withdraw opana er from market does not indicate uncertainty with product's safety or efficacy when taken as prescribed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: