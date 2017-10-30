FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2017 / 12:39 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Endo sees Q3 ‍revenues of about $785 million​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc

* Endo announces certain preliminary financial results for third-quarter 2017 and affirms selected 2017 financial guidance

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $3.38 billion to $3.53 billion

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.85 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Endo International Plc - Sees Q3 ‍revenues of approximately $785 million​

* Q3 revenue view $784.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $3.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Endo International Plc - ‍Expects 2017 adjusted EPS from continuing operations to be at upper end of guidance ranges of $3.35 to $3.65​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.52, revenue view $3.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Endo International Plc - Qtrly ‍preliminary​ reported (GAAP) loss per share from continuing operations of about $0.45

* Endo - ‍“Unaware” of any unapproved, non-sterile-to-sterile compounding facilities currently selling/distributing Vasopressin injection product​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

