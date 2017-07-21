FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 days ago
BRIEF-Endo to restructure manufacturing network
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 21, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Endo to restructure manufacturing network

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc:

* Endo to restructure manufacturing network

* Endo International Plc - closure of facilities is expected to take place over next 12 to 18 months

* Endo International Plc - ‍restructuring actions are expected to reduce endo's workforce by approximately 875 positions​

* Says ‍Huntsville location has been impacted by declining volumes of commoditized products​

* Endo International Plc - ‍restructuring actions to result in pre-tax restructuring charges of approximately $325 million​

* Endo International Plc - remaining estimated non-cash charges consist primarily of accelerated depreciation of approximately $165 million

* Endo International Plc - Endo expects to realize approximately $55 million to $65 million in annual net run rate pre-tax cost savings by Q4 of 2018

* Endo International - ‍expects to realize approximately $55 million to $65 million in annual net run rate pre-tax cost savings by Q4 of 2018 from restructuring​

* Endo International Plc - ‍company will be ceasing operations and closing its manufacturing and distribution facilities in Huntsville, Alabama​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

