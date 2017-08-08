FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Endocyte Q2 loss per share $0.28
August 8, 2017 / 8:37 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Endocyte Q2 loss per share $0.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Endocyte Inc

* Endocyte reports second quarter financial results and provides clinical and pipeline update

* Q2 loss per share $0.28

* Endocyte - ‍plans to initiate clinical development for Car T-Cell program in osteosarcoma in 2018; IND filed for dual-targeted DNA crosslinker EC2629​

* Endocyte - sees cash, cash equivalents balance at end of 2017 about $105 million; full expense impact of restructuring expected to be realized by end of Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

