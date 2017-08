Aug 9 (Reuters) - EndoLogic LLC :

* EndoLogic announces feedback from positive FDA meeting for Renzapride in Diabetic Gastroparesis

* EndoLogic- FDA pre-IND meeting minutes describe steps required for New Drug Application (NDA) submission

* EndoLogic - No additional toxicology studies required to initiate Phase 2 trial

* EndoLogic says will move forward with a 12-week Renzapride Phase 2 trial that could be considered one of two pivotal studies