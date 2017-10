Oct 6 (Reuters) - Endologix Inc:

* ENDOLOGIX RECEIVES IDE APPROVAL FOR THE EVAS2 CONFIRMATORY CLINICAL STUDY TO EVALUATE THE NELLIX® ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM SEALING SYSTEM

* ENDOLOGIX INC - ‍STUDY IS APPROVED TO ENROLL UP TO 90 PRIMARY PATIENTS, WITH ONE-YEAR FOLLOW-UP DATA REQUIRED FOR PRE-MARKET APPROVAL APPLICATION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: