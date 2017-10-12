BRIEF-Endologix says operations not materially affected by Santa Rosa fires‍​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Endologix Inc:

* Comments on impact of the Santa Rosa fires impact on co’s facility ‍​

* Co’s Santa Rosa, California-based facility that manufactures and develops its ovation product line is safe and secure

* Says it operations have not been materially affected by the Santa Rosa fires

* Endologix Inc says it resumed shipments from its Santa Rosa facility on Oct 10, following a brief delay, and plans to resume manufacturing soon

* Endologix Inc says many of the company's Santa Rosa employees have been adversely impacted by the fire