BRIEF-Endo's Q4 Loss Per Share $1.22

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc:

* ENDO REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.77 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.22 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 38 PERCENT TO $769 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.6 BILLION TO $2.8 BILLION

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO BE BETWEEN $2.15 AND $2.55

* ‍DURING FOURTH-QUARTER 2017, COMPANY RECORDED PRE-TAX, NON-CASH ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGES OF $130 MILLION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.61, REVENUE VIEW $760.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.86, REVENUE VIEW $3.03 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S