12 hours ago
BRIEF-Endurance International Group appoints Jeffrey Fox CEO
August 14, 2017 / 8:17 PM / 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Endurance International Group appoints Jeffrey Fox CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Endurance International Group Holdings Inc

* Endurance International Group announces appointment of new CEO

* Says Jeffrey H. Fox appointed ceo and president

* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc - ‍ Fox succeeds hari ravichandran, who will resign effective Aug 22, 2017 as ceo and as a member of board​

* Endurance International Group Holdings- ‍fox joins endurance after numerous executive leadership roles, most recently at convergys corporation

* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc - ‍ Fox will also serve on endurance's board of directors​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

