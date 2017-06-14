FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Endurance International says entered into refinancing amendment to third amended and restated credit agreement
June 14, 2017 / 8:24 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Endurance International says entered into refinancing amendment to third amended and restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Endurance International Group Holdings Inc:

* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc - entered into refinancing amendment to third amended and restated credit agreement dated as of june 14, 2017

* Endurance International- pursuant to refinancing amendment, co borrowed $1,697 million refinancing first-lien term loans due february 2023

* Endurance International - proceeds were used to repay 2019 term loans and 2023 term loans

* Endurance International - expects to reduce cash interest expense by approximately $22 million on annual basis as result of this refinancing

* Endurance International - refinancing term loans will mature on february 9, 2023, extending maturity of 2019 term loans Source text - bit.ly/2rwD2lY Further company coverage:

