March 9 (Reuters) - Enea Ab:

* CFO CHANGE AT ENEA

* ‍ANDERS STENSSON, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) OF COMPANY, HAS CHOSEN TO RESIGN DUE TO PRIVATE REASONS.​

* ‍PROCESS OF RECRUITING A SUCCESSOR IS INITIATED.​

* ‍HÅKAN RIPPE, WILL ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY AS INTERIM CFO UNTIL A PERMANENT SUCCESSOR IS ON-BOARD.​