BRIEF-Enea Evaluates The Possibility To Issue A Senior Unsecured Bond Of SEK 500 mln

Feb 26 (Reuters) - ENEA AB:

* ENEA EVALUATES POTENTIAL ACQUISITION AND THE POSSIBILITY TO ISSUE A SENIOR UNSECURED BOND OF SEK 500M

* ‍SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE A US-BASED COMPANY FOCUSED ON MOBILE TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS​

* ‍ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE SIGNED IN NEAR FUTURE AND COMPLETED DURING APRIL 2018​

* TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE CONSIDERATION WILL AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY USD 90M

* IS LOOKING TO RAISE SEK 500M IN A SENIOR UNSECURED BOND LOAN WITH A TENOR OF 3 YEARS​