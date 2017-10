July 19 (Reuters) - ENEA AB:

* Q2 REVENUE SEK ‍148.5​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 124.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 22.5 MILLION VERSUS SEK 28.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍WE EXPECT IMPROVEMENT OF OPERA-TING PROFIT TO OCCUR IN SECOND HALF-YEAR 2017​

* ‍OUR OBJECTIVE FOR FULL YEAR 2017 IS TO ACHIEVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH, AND IMPROVED OPERATING PROFIT COMPARED TO 2016 BEFORE NON-RECURRING COSTS​