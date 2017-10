Oct 24 (Reuters) - ENEA AB

* Q3 REVENUE SEK ‍147.1​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 120.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 ‍OPERATING PROFIT EXCLUDING NON-RECURRING COSTS FOR Q3 INCREASED TO SEK 38.1 (29.9) MILLION​

* ‍OUR OBJECTIVE FOR FULL YEAR 2017 REMAINS UNCHANGED - TO ACHIEVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH, AND IMPROVED OPERATING PROFIT COMPARED TO 2016 BEFORE NON-RECURRING COSTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)