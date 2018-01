BRIEF-Enea says arbitral award rendered in co's dispute with large customer

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Enea Ab:

* ARBITRAL AWARD RENDERED IN ENEA‘S DISPUTE WITH A LARGE CUSTOMER

* ARBITRAL TRIBUNAL DENIED ONE PART OF ENEA‘S CASE, WHERE ENEA HAD INDICATED PRELIMINARY CLAIMS FOR ADDITIONAL ROYALTIES OF AS MUCH AS SEK 900 MILLION

* SAYS ARBITRAL TRIBUNAL ACCEPTED ANOTHER, SMALLER, PART OF ENEA‘S CASE

* ‍DISPUTE WITH CUSTOMER INCLUDES A ONE-SIDED PRICE REDUCTION THAT CUSTOMER HAS SOUGHT TO FORCE UPON ENEA​

* ENEA WAS ORDERED TO PAY 80%, AMOUNTING TO ABOUT SEK 10.1 MILLION, OF CUSTOMER'S LEGAL COSTS AND ADDITIONAL COSTS OF ABOUT SEK 3.1 MILLION